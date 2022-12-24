Sikhs in US Marines can now keep beard, wear turban

She noted that the Marine Corps has never explained "why the Corps cannot apply the same or similar (religious) accommodations that the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and Coast Guard provide", Baxter wrote in a series of tweets.



And Judge Millett said it was particularly clear in light of "the exemptions already made for other Marine recruits' beards, hair, and other individual physical indicia," as well as the Corps' "own history of flexible grooming and uniform requirements" since its creation in 1775.