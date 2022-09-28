Singapore Airlines flight bomb threat verified to be false

The Singapore Armed Forces and SPF were mobilized immediately, said the Defence Ministry.



The air force's F-16C/Ds escorted the aircraft to safety at Changi Airport, and teams from The Singapore Army's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division were on site to verify the claims.



The threat was subsequently verified to be false, and the suspect has been arrested, said the MINDEF, adding that police investigations are ongoing.