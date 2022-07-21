Singapore government says former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa granted short-term visit pass

Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said the ICA.



Meanwhile, Sri Lankans in Singapore remain optimistic about the situation back home.



But they say a real change has to go beyond the changing of guards with more decisive policies and more engaged voters, Channel News Asia reported as it interviewed several Sri Lankans in the country.



Some Sri Lankans in Singapore are skipping meals to save money and sending items such as medicine and other essential goods back to their home country amid the economic crisis there.



Some are shipping bicycles as it is very difficult to travel in the country, one Sri Lankan told the Channel.



People are using bikes as a mode of transport and we have a shortage of bikes (back home) because we have only two manufacturers (in the country)," said Samira Peiris, an engineer, who had recently moved to Singapore to work.



Peiris says a meal in Singapore is equivalent to three back home and as such he skips meals and cuts down on spending.



This is not purely out of desperation but I don't feel it is right for me to enjoy life here when people back home are suffering. He said many others like him in Singapore are coming up with ways to contribute.



Paul William, an auditor, said that Sri Lankans in Singapore would definitely send money when they can. But they want to send it through a reliable source as that is the main concern.



If it goes into the wrong hands, then there is no point, said William.



"Every single time we meet a Sri Lankan, this is the discussion we have."



William, a permanent resident here, is concerned about how his 72-year-old mother is coping. He is sending her money through the United Kingdom where his sister is based.