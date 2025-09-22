Singapore: Indian national sentenced to jail and caning for molesting woman

A 46-year-old Indian national and Singapore permanent resident was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison and six strokes of the cane for molesting a woman in a shopping mall nursing room.

Ankit Sharma was convicted on a single charge of aggravated outrage of modesty. The court found that on 1 March 2023, he dragged a 31-year-old technology specialist recruiter into a nursing room at Changi City Point mall and molested her.

The victim had met Sharma for the first time that evening after a colleague shared his profile with her.

Deputy public prosecutor Sheldon Lim told the court that while the meeting began with professional discussions at a bar, it soon turned uncomfortable as Sharma initiated sexual conversations and asked intrusive personal questions.