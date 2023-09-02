Singapore: Tharman Shanmugaratnam elected as president

Singaporeans on Friday, 1 September, elected Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the 66-year-old former deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the city-state's new president to replace Halimah Yacob, who was the island nation's first female head of state.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was widely viewed as frontrunner, won 70.4 per cent of the votes to gain a six-year term, the elections department said.

Shanmugaratnam resigned as a member of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and as a senior minister in the cabinet ahead of the election, as all presidential candidates must be party-independent.

It was the city-state's first contested presidential election in more than a decade.