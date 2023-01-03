Singapore's GDP growth slows down to 3.8%

In a breakdown, Singapore's manufacturing sector shrank by 3 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expanded by 2.6 per cent in the whole year.



The construction sector grew by 10.4 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter and 6.5 per cent in the year.



The services producing industries expanded by 4.1 per cent year on year in the quarter and 5 per cent in the year.



The Ministry said that the advance GDP estimates are intended as an early indication of the GDP growth in the fourth quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available.



It added that it will release the preliminary GDP estimates for the fourth quarter and whole of 2022 in February.