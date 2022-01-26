Singer Elton John tests positive for Covid

The statement continued: "Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."



The chart-topping icon only recently returned to touring after a lengthy hiatus, reports femaleifrst.co.uk.



Speaking during a gig in New Orleans, Elton told the crowd: "Wow, we haven't played a show since the 6th of March 2020. This is a new experience for us, I've never had this amount of time off in my life ... playing music, well at least since I was 17 years of age.



"I have a fact for you, you have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days. And I can't thank you enough for being so patient. We live in funny times but we're gonna have a great time."