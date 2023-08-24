At least 6 Indians among 7 killed in Nepal bus crash

Six Indian pilgrims were among seven people killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged some 50 metres from a mountain road in Nepal's Madhesh province, a media report said on Thursday, 24 August.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the province's Bara district, when the bus—carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan—overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road to a riverbank south of Churiamai Temple in Simara sub-metropolitan city, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.