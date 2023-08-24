At least 6 Indians among 7 killed in Nepal bus crash
The bus, carrying pilgrims, plunged 50 m down from a mountain road in Madhesh province, killing a Nepali citizen and injuring 19 passengers
Six Indian pilgrims were among seven people killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged some 50 metres from a mountain road in Nepal's Madhesh province, a media report said on Thursday, 24 August.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the province's Bara district, when the bus—carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan—overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road to a riverbank south of Churiamai Temple in Simara sub-metropolitan city, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Apart from the six Indians, one Nepalese citizen was also killed, while 19 others were injured.
"A total of 26 passengers were on board and in the accident one Nepalese was also killed. The family of the deceased have been informed," said deputy superintendent of police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri.
The police confirmed that three people including the bus driver have been detained, and the injured have been taken to the area hospital.
The crash comes a day after another passenger bus skidded off the main highway and plunged into a swollen river in Nepal's Bagmati province, killing at least 8 people and leaving at least 15 others injured.
