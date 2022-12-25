S.Korea logs 58,448 new Covid infections

Last week, health authorities announced plans to scrap the indoor mask mandate in phases and a set of criteria that need to be satisfied to implement the mask-free policy.



The four criteria are a stable number of new infections, a downtrend in critically ill cases and deaths, medical response capabilities and a high vaccination rate among high-risk groups, with at least two of them needed to be reached for the government to put the policy in place.



Exceptions will be applied to crowded establishments, such as hospitals, community centres and nursing homes, the KDCA said.