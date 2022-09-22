S.Korea plans to lift mask mandate for outdoor gatherings

In May, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandate for individuals but kept the mask rule for large outdoor group gatherings, such as sporting and concert events, and outdoor rallies.



The government plans to announce the decision as early as this week.



Rules for indoor mask wearing, however, remain in place for the time being, according to the officials.



On Thursday, new Covid cases fell to the lowest number in nearly three months, as the virus wave is slowing down at a steady pace.