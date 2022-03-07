S.Korea to implement export ban against Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

"As we have concluded that the Republic of Belarus has been effectively supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we have decided to implement the export ban on Belarus as well," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.



The government announced restrictions against two Belarusian entities, including its defense ministry.



"We will promptly notify the US of the decision and expand our support for South Korean firms and our nationals residing overseas that can potentially be affected by the measure," the statement said.