S.Korea, US to begin 2-week combined air drills next week

South Korea and the US plan to kick off regular combined air force drills next week, in yet another move to highlight their defence posture especially against North Korea's evolving missile threats, informed sources said on Tuesday.



The allies are set to begin the two-week Korea Flying Training on May 9, the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to bolster the Seoul-Washington security alliance under his slogan of "peace through strength".