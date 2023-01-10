Skyrocketing prices making flour inaccessible in Pakistan

Skyrocketing wheat flour prices have kept the food staple inaccessible for many in Pakistan as varied rates of grain and its by-products in provinces continue to encourage its black-marketing.



People are struggling to get a single bag of the daily-use commodity and stampedes have also been reported at sale points in rural parts of the country as the people endeavour to get subsidised flour bags, The News reported.



The highly subsidised 10 and 20 kg flour bags in Punjab province are still short in supply despite issuance of wheat to mills in sizeable quantity.



The price of a 15 kg bag went through the roof as it is available at around 133 PKR per kg or over 2,000 PKR per bag.