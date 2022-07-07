SL President asks Putin to help buy fuel

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to help the cash-strapped island nation buy fuel as the country is undergoing its worst-ever economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rajapaksa said: "Had a very productive telecon with the Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his government to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to (Sri Lanka) in defeating the current economic challenges."



In his tweet, the President said that he also requested Russian flag carrier Aeroflot to restart operations in Sri Lanka after the airline suspended services to the island nation last month.



"We unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade and culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship our two nations share," he added.



Rajapaksa's appeal for help comes after Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera issued a stark warning on Sunday saying that the country only had enough petrol left for less than a day under regular demand.