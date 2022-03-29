Slovenia reopens embassy in Ukraine

"Upon arriving in Kiev, Lesjak said that he can hear alarms and detonations in the distance but that the life of the people who remained in Kiev continues as normal," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa visited Kiev on March 15, along with his Polish and Czech counterparts, during which they met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to express their support.



"We are back. The Slovenian and European flags flutter again in front of the (embassy). When the team travelled to the capital (Kiev) yesterday, they saw many civilians returning to the city," Jansa said on his Twitter account on Monday.