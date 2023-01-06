Slovenia saw warmest year on record in 2022

Last year, annual precipitation in the country was 15 per cent below the 1981-2010 average, which made 2022 one of the driest years in Slovenia's history.



Slovenia, a mountainous country that lies between Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and the Adriatic Sea, has over the past years experienced severe droughts during the summer months, which resulted in a number of wildfires.



In July 2022, the largest wildfire in Slovenia's history raged in the western part of the country for about two weeks, destroying large forest areas and forcing the evacuation of several villages.



There were no casualties.