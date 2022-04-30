Smartphone app that could help screen neurological disease at home

"While there is still a lot of work to be done, I am excited about the potential for using this technology to bring neurological screening out of clinical lab settings and into homes," said researcher Colin Barry from the University of California, San Diego.



Pupil size can provide information about a person's neurological functions, recent research has shown. For example, pupil size increases when a person performs a difficult cognitive task or hears an unexpected sound.



The app uses a smartphone's near-infrared camera to detect a person's pupil. In the near-infrared spectrum, the pupil can be easily differentiated from the iris, even in eyes with darker iris colours.



This enables the app to calculate pupil size with sub-millimeter accuracy across various eye colours.