Snapchat users can now share videos directly from YouTube app

"...all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favourite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera -- no more pesky copying and pasting required!" the company said in a blogpost.



"With this new integration, we are making it easier than ever for these viewers to send their favourite clips and videos right where they are already talking with their friends on Snapchat," it added.



This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression.