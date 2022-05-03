Some volcanoes might warm climate, destroy ozone layer: NASA

Extremely large volcanic eruptions called "flood basalt eruptions" might significantly warm Earth's climate and devastate the ozone layer that shields life from the Sun's ultraviolet radiation, suggests a new NASA climate simulation.



The simulation contradicts previous studies indicating these volcanoes cool the climate. It also suggests that while extensive flood-basalt eruptions on Mars and Venus may have helped warm their climates, they could have doomed the long-term habitability of these worlds by contributing to water loss.



"We expected intense cooling in our simulations," said Scott Guzewich of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

"However, we found that a brief cooling period was overwhelmed by a warming effect."