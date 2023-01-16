South Asian Relations: Mixing Trade with Politics

On the other hand, trade among South Asian countries currently totals just $23 billion, which is below an estimated current value of at least $67 billion. And most of this lost trade is our loss. Consider that with Bangladesh, of the $18 billion in current trade, India’s exports to Bangladesh are $16 billion. Exports to Pakistan are less than $1 billion and imports under $100 million.

Pakistan is an economy the size of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and Bangladesh is even bigger. And yet we have not done more to expand the market for our goods and services. Of course, to do this we also have to open our borders to them and this is where the problem lies.

The World Bank says that ‘border challenges mean it is about 20 per cent cheaper for a company in India to trade with Brazil instead of a neighbouring South Asian country’. The challenges being referred to are quite basic. Some are understandable, like the lack of infrastructure, whether through road, sea or air. The most feasible and economic route for trade with Pakistan is the land route. The only operational rail route was through the Attari-Wagah border. For the last four years there has been no train and no air linkages between the two nations.