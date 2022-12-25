South Australia floods expected to peak at 60-yr high

South Australia (SA) Premier Peter Malinauskas on Saturday warned flooding in the state's Riverland region could peak at the highest level in more than 60 years.



Malinauskas told reporters that the flow of the River Murray is expected to peak at approximately 190 gigaliters of water per day over the next week, which is at the lower level of projections, before falling to about 100 gigaliters by February 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.



As a result, the river is expected to peak at a level higher than the 1931 flood levels but lower than the 1956 flood event -- one of the biggest disasters in the state's history.



More than 1,000 properties along the river have been inundated by flood waters since mid-December and 14 levees have failed.



Authorities have predicted that up to 4,000 properties will be inundated by the flood.