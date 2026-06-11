South Korea imposes record $410 million fine on Coupang over data breach

"Coupang is a company that grew dramatically by offering an innovative e-commerce service based on large-scale customer information," PIPC Vice Chairperson Song Kyung-hee said. "But our investigation confirmed that it did not have a system to protect and manage personal information commensurate to that."

According to the regulator, the breach exposed personal data belonging to approximately 37.5 million users, including 33.2 million registered members and 4.3 million non-members. Compromised information reportedly included names, phone numbers and delivery details.

The investigation also found that Coupang collected online activity records of about 11.17 million users without obtaining consent. The data included information on websites and applications accessed by users outside the company's platform.

In addition, the watchdog said Coupang failed to adequately supervise advertising partners responsible for posting so-called "hijacking" advertisements, exposing users to further privacy risks.

Separately, Coupang's logistics subsidiary, Coupang Fulfillment Services, was fined 248 million won for additional privacy violations. Regulators said the company maintained a list of journalists and included them on an employment restriction list, among other infractions.

The unprecedented penalty marks a significant escalation in South Korea's enforcement of data protection laws and serves as a warning to technology and e-commerce firms handling vast amounts of consumer information.

With IANS inputs