South Korea: President orders sweeping probe into religious links of politicians

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has instructed his administration to launch a comprehensive probe into alleged unlawful links between political figures and a religious organisation, his office announced on Wednesday. The directive comes as the country continues to reckon with the upheaval triggered by last year’s constitutional crisis and as questions mount over how money and influence have circulated through its political system.

Lee made clear that the inquiry must be applied uniformly, “no matter whether (a politician is from the) ruling or opposition party, a high or low position”, according to the presidential statement. Officials stopped short of identifying the religious group in question, but the order lands at a time when special prosecutors are already digging into suspected bribery networks and political interference spanning both the previous Yoon Suk-yeol era and earlier governments.

In a cabinet meeting broadcast live on Tuesday, Lee said he had tasked ministers with examining mechanisms to “disband religious groups that meddle in politics and do strange things with illegal funds”, while also seeking clarity on how South Korea’s dissolution procedures differ from Japan’s. His spokesperson later underlined that no specific organisation was being targeted by name.

Nonetheless, political analysts argued that the remarks unmistakably evoked the Unification Church. Its leader, Han Hak-ja, is currently facing trial over accusations that she provided illicit payments to former first lady Kim Keon-hee in exchange for political favours.