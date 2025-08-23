South Korea’s Lee in Tokyo to reinforce ties before key summit with Trump

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is in Tokyo to hold his first full summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in a visit largely aimed at showcasing friendly ties between the two Asian neighbours that now face common challenges from America, their mutual ally.

Lee's visit Saturday comes in an unusual order — putting Japan ahead of the United States — helping him to better prepare for his crucial first summit in Washington with US President Donald Trump, mainly on trade and defence issues.

His Tokyo visit before Washington is well received by Japanese officials who see it as a sign Lee is placing great importance to relations between the two neighbours whose ties have been repeatedly disrupted by historical disputes, hampering their trilateral coordination with Washington.

For Ishiba, who faces pressure from rightwing rivals within his governing party to resign over its July election loss, Lee's visit and a successful summit could shore up his support.

Rintaro Nishimura, an associate with The Asia Group's Japan branch, said the timing of Lee's visit shows “his way of pragmatic diplomacy” with a focus both on bilateral and trilateral relations with the US “Obviously tariffs play a big part, but I also think it was a gesture from Lee to show that Japan is very important in his mind as a partner in his foreign policy,” he said.

For the two leaders, who last met only on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in June, Saturday's talks are largely symbolic and aimed at highlighting their friendship and focusing on exchanges as this year also marks the 60th anniversary of normalizing their diplomatic ties, he said.