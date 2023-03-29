Spanish wildfire still out of control after erupting last week

"The climate emergency causes the damage that we are seeing, and it is very relevant for us all to work together in prevention and also in reaction, as we are seeing at the moment," he told reporters.



Sanchez thanked the emergency services for their work, promising that the government will return the area to its natural state once the flames are extinguished.



Temperatures are expected to rise over the coming days, with an unseasonal high of around 30 degrees Celsius predicted by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for the end of the week.