Sporadic violence mars Bangladesh polls, Awami League leader found dead

Sporadic incidents of violence, clashes and alleged rigging marred the Bangladesh parliamentary elections on Sunday as only 18.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 42,000 polling stations until 12.10 pm local time, as announced at a press conference by election commission secretary Jahangir Alam, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Though the voter turnout is low as of now, it is expected to increase as the day progresses, chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said.

Irregularities have been reported from 37 places across the country, the EC control room said. The voter turnout as of 10 am was 8.37 per cent.

Awami League leader Zillur Rahman was found dead near a polling centre in Munshiganj this morning, the Daily Star reported. Rahman was a supporter of Mrinal Kanti Das, the AL-nominated candidate from Munshiganj-3. Munshiganj SP Aslam Khan said the body was recovered but there were no reports of violence from the polling centre.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and the police in Chattogram (Chittagong) city's Chandgaon area. The BNP activists, who were staging demonstrations by blocking the road with burning tyres, threw stones on police personnel who retaliated, the police said.