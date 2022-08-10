Spotify brings redesigned home screen with sections for music, podcasts

Music streaming giant Spotify has introduced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts and Shows.



The company said the feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.



"By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they're looking for at that moment," the platform said in a blogpost.



"The updated interface will make the experience more personalised while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations," it added.