Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16

Music streaming service Spotify has confirmed that its lightweight listening app Spotify Stations will no longer be available from May 16.



The company said that the app and web player will no longer be available after this date, reports TechCrunch.



The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists. Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the US in 2019.