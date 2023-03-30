Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in US, says judge

In a big relief for foreign workers in the US tech sector, a judge has ruled that spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the United States.

In the process, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA which had approached the court to dismiss the Obama-era regulation that gave employment authorization cards to spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders.

Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft had opposed the lawsuit. The US has so far issued nearly 1,00,000 work authorisations to spouses of H-1B workers, a significantly large number of whom are Indians.