Sri Lanka crisis: Opposition split over new PM's face

Premadasa would become the prime minister only if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned, he said.



The SJB wrote a four-point letter to the President on Wednesday night.



It included conditions like he should step down during a specified period of time; he should not interfere in the day-to-day running of the government; the Cabinet for the interim government needs to be appointed not at his wish and the executive presidency must be abolished.



If President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be agreeable, Premadasa would become the prime minister.



The group, which became independent of the ruling coalition that had suggested three names for the premier, said they would agree with the President's choice.



The President appoints the person who in his opinion could command the support of Parliament. So let him first make the appointment and we can consider when it reaches Parliament, Anura Yapa, a legislator of the group, told PTI.



The President, in his address on Wednesday night, said the person who commands parliamentary majority would be appointed the prime minister.



Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who met the President on Wednesday evening, is speculated to become the new prime minister of the interim government.



Wickremesinghe has just his seat in the 225-member assembly but reported to have secured the support from a broader section to handle the interim administration.



Mahinda, the 76-year-old Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) leader known for his brutal military campaign against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his presidency from 2005 to 2015, resigned on Monday.



He is being protected at the Trincomalee naval base after he was evacuated from his official residence, Defence Secretary Gen (retd.) Kamal Guneratne said on Wednesday.



Mahinda, who served as the country's prime minister thrice, saw his private residence set on fire on Monday. He, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and took shelter at the naval base in Trincomalee after a series of deadly attacks on his supporters.



A curfew is in force across the island nation after mobs burned down the ancestral home belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger for their mishandling of the economy, leading to the island nation's worst economic crisis.



Over 250 people were injured in the clashes which also saw scores of properties belonging to ruling party politicians being set on fire.



Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.



Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers.



The powerful Rajapaksa clan has dominated Sri Lankan politics for years. Gotabaya is the last Rajapaksa family member in office and the resignation of his brother as prime minister did nothing to placate demonstrators or bring calm in the island nation.



Meanwhile, the nationwide curfew that was imposed following the violent incidents was lifted on Thursday at 7 AM for seven hours and will be reimposed at 2 PM, the President's Office announced.



Curfew will thereafter be in effect until 6 AM on Friday.