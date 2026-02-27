Sri Lanka: Easter bombings probe widens after ex-spy chief’s arrest

The arrest of Sri Lanka’s former intelligence chief has injected fresh momentum into investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, while also bringing renewed scrutiny to the cross-border radicalisation network of the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ).

Retired Major-General Suresh Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service, was taken into custody in a move widely seen as a significant development in the long-running probe into the coordinated suicide attacks that killed 279 people.

The 2019 Easter Sunday bombings were a series of coordinated ISIS-inspired suicide attacks in Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019, targeting churches and luxury hotels.

The action follows a pledge by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, elected in 2024, to bring all those responsible for the bombings to justice. Sallay was appointed chief of the State Intelligence Service in 2019 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed the presidency.

Allegations against Sallay suggest that intelligence lapses may have been deliberate, with claims that the attacks were allowed to proceed to influence the 2019 presidential election, ultimately won by Rajapaksa. Sallay has denied any involvement in or prior knowledge of the bombings.

A senior Sri Lankan political figure, former foreign minister Ali Sabry, described the developments as deeply troubling. The arrest has also sparked political debate within Sri Lanka, with some warning that it could reopen tensions linked to the island’s civil war and the dismantling of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a campaign in which Sallay was previously said to have played a key role.

Indian officials said the situation is being closely monitored. While there have been sporadic attempts to revive LTTE-linked networks, security sources indicated that such efforts have faced significant hurdles. Both India and Sri Lanka have maintained close coordination to prevent any resurgence of the group.

At the same time, Indian intelligence agencies remain concerned about the activities of the NTJ and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim (JMI), the organisations held responsible for the Easter attacks. According to Indian officials, the NTJ in particular had developed a presence in parts of southern India and was involved in online radicalisation efforts.