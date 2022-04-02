Sri Lanka imposes curfew ahead of Sunday protest

Ahead of Sunday's protest, on Friday night, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also imposed the emergency law allowing police to arrest any suspect without a warrant.



The civil rights groups and legal experts have criticised the move by Rajapaksa. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka -- an independent body, comprising almost all judges and lawyers, condemned the introduction of emergency law and urged the President to revoke it.



The agitated people were determined to get on to the streets despite introduction of the tough law.



Opposition parties have said they would support Sunday's protest but disowned giving leadership to it claiming it was a "genuine people's uprising".