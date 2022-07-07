Sri Lanka increases key rates to 21-yr high to fight inflation

The high inflation is expected to remain in the period ahead, thus the Monetary Board was of the view that a further monetary policy tightening would be necessary to contain any build-up of adverse inflation expectations.



The central bank said that the policy adjustments would help Sri Lanka stabilise its inflation to between 4 and 6 percent in the medium term.



The bank said that they considered the impact of tighter monetary conditions on overall economic activity, including the micro, small, and medium scale businesses, and the financial sector performance, among others, against far-reaching adverse consequences of any escalation of price pressures across all sectors of the economy in the near term.



The bank raised rates by 700 basis points in April but made no further moves at its previous policy meeting in May.



It comes as annual inflation hit a record high of 54.6 per cent June as the cost of food rose by more than 80 per cent amid the crisis.