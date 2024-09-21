Sri Lanka presidential election today; first after 2022 crisis

India’s neighbour Sri Lanka will elect its new president on Saturday, 21 September, in the island nation’s first election after its economic collapse in 2022.

As many as 38 candidates are in the fray for the top job in an election that will be keenly watched by India and China as the island nation is of strategic importance to both the countries.

India, which has traditional ties with Sri Lanka is concerned over China’s growing influence over the tiny nation in its neighbourhood.

Polling in Sri Lanka began at 7 am (local time) and will end at 4 pm.

Counting of votes will begin soon after and the results are expected to be announced on Sunday.

As many as 17 million people will cast their votes to elect their 10th president.

The key issues that have taken precedence in these polls are mostly economy-related as people battle inflation, food and fuel shortage.