Sri Lanka receives $160 mn from World Bank; PM says looking at possibility of using some of it to buy fuel

Wickremesinghe in his address to the nation on Monday said that two more petrol shipments under the Indian credit line were due this week and by May 29.



His remarks came as angry protesters blocked several roads here on Wednesday as part of the protest against ongoing fuel and gas shortages caused by the economic crisis.



Miles-long queues were seen around every fuel station.



Kanchana Wijesekera, the energy minister, said there was no petrol in stock and it would only be by the weekend that petrol would be available at pumping stations.



We have not got dollars to get a petrol shipment released and we only have very little petrol stock for essential service. We are sorry for that. Please do not wait in queues. It will take another three days for distribution," Wijesekera told Parliament.



He said there are adequate supplies of diesel.



Wijesekera said USD 53 million for a petrol shipment that was delivered in January had not been paid since the end of March.



Wijesekera said cooking gas unloading was hindered by prevailing bad weather due to the monsoon rains.



Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people.