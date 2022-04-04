Sri Lanka to have new Cabinet amidst worst economic crisis, 36-hr curfew lifted

A new Sri Lankan Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday as part of the government's bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing economic hardships caused by the island nation's worst economic crisis.

On Sunday night, all 26 ministers submitted letters of resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said the Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He provided no reason for the mass resignation.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa would be meeting his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, he said.

We discussed the situation in the country at length. There will be solutions to the ongoing fuel and power crisis, Gunawardena said.

Meanwhile, 36-hour curfew which was imposed in Sri Lanka in the wake of the political unrest, was lifted on Monday, with public transportation resuming normal services.



All public transportation, including trains, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and private buses, resumed their services from 6 a.m. after the islandwide curfew imposed by the government on Saturday was lifted, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.



Accordingly, Railways Deputy General Manager Gamini Seneviratne said all office trains were back on track as usual, but long distance trains were delayed by an hour.



While the SLTB said their buses were operating as per the scheduled time tables, private bus owners said that only 15 per cent of the existing fleet have resumed services.