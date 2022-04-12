Sri Lanka warns it will default on foreign debt amid crisis

"Although the government has taken extraordinary steps in an effort to remain current on all of its external indebtedness, it is now clear that this is no longer a tenable policy. A comprehensive restructuring of these obligations will be required," it added.



In recent weeks, demonstrators have taken to the streets of Colombo as homes and businesses have been hit with long power cuts.



Sri Lankans are faced with shortages and rising inflation after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the IMF over a bailout, BBC reported.