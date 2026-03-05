Sri Lanka weighs entry request from 2nd Iranian ship after warship sinking by US
Vessel awaiting clearance in EEZ near Colombo; it is not yet confirmed whether the ship was also returning from naval exercises with India
Sri Lanka on Thursday said it was deliberating on appropriate action after a second Iranian ship sought entry into its territorial waters, a day after an Iranian frigate was attacked near the island nation. It is not yet confirmed whether the vessel was also returning from a naval exercise involving India.
No decision had been announced by 6 pm.
Sri Lanka had earlier confirmed that it recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle, the island’s southern coastal town.
Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was responding in Parliament to a query raised by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa regarding the second Iranian vessel located off Panadura, outside Colombo.
“We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board,” Jayathissa said. “We are intervening to resolve this issue to safeguard regional peace.”
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as Defence Minister, along with the National Security Council and the government, is taking the necessary steps to address the situation, minimise the loss of life and protect regional stability, Jayathissa said.
He added that a detailed report would be presented to Parliament once the relevant processes were completed.
Ship waiting in Sri Lanka’s EEZ
According to Jayathissa, the Iranian vessel is currently located in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the maritime boundary but outside the country’s territorial waters.
Sri Lanka’s territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from the coastline, within which the country exercises full sovereignty.
Beyond that zone lies the EEZ extending up to 200 nautical miles, where international maritime law applies while Sri Lanka primarily retains rights related to economic activities rather than military operations, the minister explained.
Sources said the ship had requested emergency assistance.
Rescue operations after Dena sinking
Meanwhile, survivors from the torpedoed Iranian ship were receiving treatment in the southern port town of Galle.
Hospital sources said the injuries sustained by the rescued sailors were not serious.
“They have lacerations, one of them has a leg fracture and another needs hip treatment,” a health official said on condition of anonymity.
Inquests into the 84 bodies of the deceased Iranian sailors were scheduled to take place Thursday at the Karapitiya hospital in Galle, where the injured crew members were also being treated.
