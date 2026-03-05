Sri Lanka weighs entry request from 2nd Iranian ship after warship sinking by US

Sri Lanka on Thursday said it was deliberating on appropriate action after a second Iranian ship sought entry into its territorial waters, a day after an Iranian frigate was attacked near the island nation. It is not yet confirmed whether the vessel was also returning from a naval exercise involving India.

No decision had been announced by 6 pm.

Sri Lanka had earlier confirmed that it recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after a US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle, the island’s southern coastal town.

Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was responding in Parliament to a query raised by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa regarding the second Iranian vessel located off Panadura, outside Colombo.

“We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board,” Jayathissa said. “We are intervening to resolve this issue to safeguard regional peace.”

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as Defence Minister, along with the National Security Council and the government, is taking the necessary steps to address the situation, minimise the loss of life and protect regional stability, Jayathissa said.

He added that a detailed report would be presented to Parliament once the relevant processes were completed.

Ship waiting in Sri Lanka’s EEZ

According to Jayathissa, the Iranian vessel is currently located in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the maritime boundary but outside the country’s territorial waters.