Sri Lanka won't extend state of emergency
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will not extend a state of emergency declared during the anti-government protests, his office announced on Wednesday
After the improvement of the situation Wickremesinghe sees no necessity to extend the measure, the presidential office said in a statement.
The state of emergency gives broad powers to security forces to make arrests, reports dpa news agency.
It has been in effect for a month and is officially due to end this Thursday.
