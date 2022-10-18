Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for afterlife thriller

In May 2009, the Sri Lanka Army vanquished the Tamil Tiger rebels who wanted an independent state after 26 years of bloody conflict. The civil war ended when the leaders of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), including its chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, were killed by the Sri Lankan military.



The fighting killed an estimated 100,000 people and left about 20,000, mostly Tamils, missing.



Karunatilaka and this year's other shortlisted authors, NoViolet Bulawayo, Percival Everett, Claire Keegan and Elizabeth Strout, were all in attendance at the Roundhouse in London, with Alan Garner attending virtually.



The first fully in-person event since 2019 brought together Booker writers past and present with a diverse range of readers and celebrated talent from across the cultural spectrum. This year's judging panel included academic and broadcaster Shahidha Bari; historian Helen Castor; novelist and critic M. John Harrison; and novelist, poet and professor Alain Mabanckou.



This year's Booker judges have formed an incredible team. At their final meeting they were sad to disband, and to be separated from the books that had kept them company, said Gaby Wood, Director of the Booker Prize Foundation.



The 170 novels they read originated in many parts of the globe. We're going to show that you can find a diamond anywhere in the world,' said one of the judges. Finally, their longlist of 13 undiminished in spirit, they settled on a single gem: a book they were excited to press into the hands of readers everywhere, she said.



Camilla made one of her first public appearances since she became Queen Consort and singer Dua Lipa delivered a rousing speech.



I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us. Touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes, just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me, said the pop star.



Karunatilaka's GBP 50,000 prize money and newly designed trophy were presented to him by last year's winner Damon Galgut, along with a designer-bound edition of his book and the GBP 2,500 given to each shortlisted author. As the winner, the Sri Lankan author can expect instant international recognition and a dramatic increase in global sales.

