Sri Lankan central bank urges India, China to reduce debts

China's lending to Sri Lanka stands at around $7 billion while India is owed around $1 billion.



The Sri Lankan government had initially hoped to agree a new payment plan with China and India by the end of 2022.



Weerasinghe told the BBC that it was possible an agreement could come later this month but added "this all depends on the other parties -- our creditors really have to make that decision".



"Sri Lanka had now provided them with all the information on the country's borrowings they needed," he added.



But if India and China agree to write down their loans to Sri Lanka another potential problem looms in the form of private creditors, who account for 40 per cent of the country's external debt stock.



Asked about Sri Lanka's private bondholders, the Governor told the BBC: "We engage with private creditors in good faith negotiations. And what we are seeing is that they are very positive and they are willing to engage with us."