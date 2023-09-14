Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in country's territorial waters

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday.

The fishermen were arrested on Wednesday off the coast of Jaffna's Kakarathivu island.

"The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and took in custody three trawlers for illegally poaching in the island nation's territorial water," said the statement from the Sri Lankan Navy.

They had been escorted to the port of Kankesanthurai and handed over to the local fisheries directorate, the Navy said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.