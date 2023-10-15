Sri Lankan navy arrests 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam while five mechanical boats of the fishermen have also been confiscated.

At least 23 fishermen from Rameswaram jetty in four boats and four fishermen in a boat had ventured into the sea from Thangachimadam.

Coastal Police officers said that the arrested were fishing near Katchatheeve and Neduntheevu. The fishers and their boats were taken to Mannar and Kanakesanthurai ports in Sri Lanka.

Rameswaram fishermen have called for an indefinite strike from Sunday and have also condemned the arrest of the fishermen.