Sri Lankan Police fire tear gas to prevent protestors from entering PM's office

"This kind of behaviour, of sending helicopters that are armed around the people who are gathered here peacefully, sends a clear signal to deter peaceful protests against the current regime," he added, referring to the military helicopters that have been flying low over the heads of protesters gathered there.



"We will not stand by this," he said.



"We will keep coming, we will keep fighting until we have some assurance that we and our children have some future in this country."