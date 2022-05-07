Sri Lankan President under fire for imposing emergency; PM under pressure to resign

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has faced flak from the Opposition and foreign envoys for his decision to impose a state of emergency for a second time in just over a month which gives security forces power to crack down on peaceful protests.

President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight amid growing countrywide anti-government protests over the unprecedented economic crisis.

The state of emergency gives the police and the security forces sweeping power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

The country's human rights body, the main lawyers' body, the Opposition and even some members of the diplomatic community criticised the government for its move.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said it was deeply concerned about the promulgation of an emergency.

We urge the government to explain to the public the reasons for this proclamation since protests have been largely peaceful and within the ambit of normal police operations, it said in a statement.

We hope that freedom of speech and assembly, the rights associated with arrest and detention as well as other fundamental rights and freedoms will not be affected or derogated from during the period of the emergency, said the statement.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) in a statement issued said it was "gravely concerned" about the declaration of a State of Emergency by the President.

As was stated earlier on April 2, 2022, when the President declared a State of Emergency for a brief period of time, the BASL remains of the view that a declaration of a state of emergency is not the answer to the present situation in the country including the spate of public protests and strikes which have occurred, the BASL said.

They have stressed that the state of emergency must not be used to stifle peaceful protests and dissent or to make arbitrary arrests and detentions. The protests in turn must not be violent and must remain peaceful at all times.

The main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya's leader Sajith Premadasa too questioned the move and urged for the resignation of the president.

The Canadian High Commissioner in Colombo David McKinnon tweeted, Over the past weeks, the demonstrations across Sri Lanka have overwhelmingly involved citizens enjoying their right to peaceful freedom of expression, and are a credit to the country's democracy. It's hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.