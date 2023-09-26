Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to meet IMF officials for crucial talks on economic reform plan

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will meet the officials of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday to hold crucial talks on the hard economic reforms undertaken by the government to stabilise the fiscal system of the cash-strapped island nation.

The officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are visiting the country to conduct the first review of its USD 2.9 billion bailout package approved for crisis-hit Sri Lanka in mid-March. The second tranche of USD 300 million is to be released after the ongoing review.

During the review, the government will have to convince the global lender that it has fulfilled the conditions set by the IMF to revive the island nation's economy.

“These two weeks would be crucial for our economic reform programme. At this IMF review, we will be assessing the extent to which we have complied in setting up reforms and how far we need to go,” State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe told reporters in Colombo.