Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter

Just before the July 9 riots, President Rajapaksa was evacuated from the President's House in Fort by the security forces and was protected on a naval vessel within the territorial waters of the country for security reasons, the Daily Mirror reported.



However, sources close to him said that Rajapaksa physically met Commanders of the tri-forces on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m. and thereafter remains in the country. His exact whereabouts in the country is unknown but he is likely to leave the country this week, paving way for a new President to be sworn in and an all-party government to be formed.



On Wedneday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will for a temporary period be sworn in as the President till a new President is selected by Parliament on July 20.