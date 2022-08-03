Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe invites political parties to form all-party govt to overcome economic crisis

He said the debt restructuring plan is in its final stages of being prepared and added that the economic restructuring plan would be outlined in the interim budget to be presented soon.



Following the presentation of the policy statement by the President, the House will be adjourned.



Earlier, President Wickremesinghe was received in front of Parliament with a Tri Force Guard of Honour.



Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayaka welcomed the President at the main steps of the Parliament building.