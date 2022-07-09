Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground.



Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.



Earlier in the day, anti-government protesters entered the Presidential House in Colombo. The president's whereabouts were unknown and it is believed the 73-year-old leader left the house before the massive mob arrived.