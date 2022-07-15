Sri Lanka's crisis is not just about the economy, but a long history of discrimination against minority groups

Sri Lanka is in the grip of an economic, political and humanitarian crisis. In a remarkable display of anger on Saturday, thousands of protesters disregarded government curfews, rampant military and police presence to storm the presidential palace and the prime minister's residence, demanding their resignations.

It came as the Rajapaksa government halted the sale of fuel to ordinary people. It is the first country to do so since the global oil crisis in 1979.

For several months, Sri Lankans have suffered shortages of food, fuel and other critical supplies. Schools have been closed for several weeks. Other services are operating at critically reduced capacity.

Hours before the protest, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country without resigning. Instead, he appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, from the opposition United National Party (UNP), as the interim president. It's a move that has further angered protesters.

In his first actions as president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency across the island. He ordered the military to do whatever is necessary to restore order. Protesters are being met with tear gas by the police and shots are being fired by the military, yet they continue to occupy his residence and the streets.